Police Searching for Suspect of Gruesome Beating of Woman at Gardena Gas Station

Sheriff's detectives released surveillance images Friday of a 300-pound-plus assailant who attacked a woman at a Gardena gas station for no apparent reason, inflicting face and head injuries.

The attack happened at a Sinclair station in the 500 block of Rosecrans Avenue about 7:10 p.m. last Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim was pumping gas into her compact SUV when the unidentified man parked directly in front of her, got out of his SUV, silently approached and punched her, knocking her to the ground, said Deputy Grace Medrano. While she lay on the ground, he repeatedly punched her in the face, grabbed her hair and slammed her head against her vehicle and the ground multiple times.

Video footage shows several men approach the suspect while the woman is still on the ground, and one touches the assailant's arm, before he walks calmly back to his vehicle and drives away.

The woman, whose name was not released, told deputies she did not recognize the shirtless man and that he didn't take any personal property from her, sheriff's officials said.

She was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries to her face and head, but has since been released and is recuperating at home, Medrano said.

The suspect appeared to be 30 to 35 years old. He is Black, between 6 feet and 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs between 300 and 350 pounds, according to sheriff's investigators, who said he was wearing dark shorts and dark shoes at the time of the attack. He was driving a matte black Ford Expedition with black rims.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts was asked to call Century Station Detective K. McInnis at 323-568-4800. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.