Police Release Video of Car in Hit-and-Run Crash That Left Two 8-Year-Old Girls Injured

Investigators released a photo and video Wednesday of a car connected to a May 9 hit-and-run crash in a South Los Angeles neighborhood that left two 8-year-old children critically injured.

A black or maroon Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound on Compton Avenue struck the children as they were crossing the thoroughfare just south of East 92nd Street about 2:45 p.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The driver did not stop and continued traveling southbound on Compton Avenue at a high rate of speed, police said. A security camera captured images of the car as the driver left the scene.

Paramedics took the children to a hospital in critical condition. One of the victims, Kimberlin Gonzalez, spoke with NBCLA Wednesday and said she and a friend were crossing a street on their way to a Mother's Day family party when they were struck.

Her right leg remains in a cast.

"I think I feel brave because when I got hurt I cried just a little, and I stopped crying," she said. "

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact LAPD South Traffic Division Detective Ramirez or Detective Calcote at 323-421-2500 or 323-421-2577. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.