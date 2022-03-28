Police Release Images of Fight That Led to Police Shooting at San Jose Taqueria

The San Jose Police Department released new images Monday from inside La Victoria Taqueria showing a fight between two groups that they say led to a police shooting early Sunday.

Cellphone video shows the moments soon after when officers responded to reports of a man with a gun inside the restaurant on San Carlos Street early Sunday morning.

Officers are seen firing after a man walked out as they walked up the front stairs. The man was wounded, but is expected to survive, police said.

The San Jose Police Department released new images Monday of a fight inside the La Victoria Taqueria which led to a police shooting. Ian Cull reports.

“One of the subjects pointed a gun at another person; one of the arriving officers fired a handgun and struck the suspect at least one time,” police spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo said.

San Jose State student Daisy Manzano lives next door and said she “heard a couple gunshots and a bunch of cops, and everyone was running this way.”

Police not only released images of the fight, which triggered calls to police, but stills from an officer’s body-worn camera moments before police fired. They show a man holding what looks like a gun.

Just minutes before that shooting, officers responded to a homicide around the corner on Fourth Street when they were called to the taqueria. In the homicide, one man died. Police do not believe the incidents are related.

On Tuesday, San Jose police Chief Anthony Mata is scheduled hold a media briefing with more details on the police shooting.