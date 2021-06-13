Santa Cruz

Police Recover 9 Stolen Vintage Guitars in Santa Cruz

By The Associated Press

Vintage Guitars Recovered
Santa Cruz Police Department via AP

Authorities have recovered nine vintage guitars that were stolen nearly a year ago in a $2 million heist in Southern California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported late Saturday that Santa Cruz police found the guitars after serving search warrants at three different locations in the city following a tip from Los Angeles police.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The instruments are worth a combined $225,0000. They were part of some $2 million in music equipment stolen from a Los Angeles County storage unit in July.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 12 hours ago

NATO Leaders Declare China a Global Security Challenge

Russia 2 hours ago

Putin Denies Russia Is Behind Cyberattacks Against US, Calling the Allegations ‘Farcical'

Southern California police made several arrests in connection with the case last year. Authorities later discovered that the guitars were being sold online via an address in Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz police Lt. Arnold Vasquez said no arrests were made and it wasn’t immediately clear how the guitars came into the possession of people linked to the search locations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Santa Cruz
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us