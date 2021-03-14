Flatbed Truck Goes Up in Flames and a Bright White Flash at End of Chase

A stolen flatbed truck without a tire sent a shower of sparks along a Southern California freeway Sunday night before catching fire at the end of a pursuit.

NewsChopper 4 Bravo flew over the chase at about 11:50 p.m. as it headed north on the 57 Freeway near the 210 Freeway.

At approximately midnight, the truck lost a tire when it began traveling at speeds of 25 mph with sparks coming from the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The chase entered the 210 Freeway heading east toward Upland as sparks continued to fly.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., one of the vehicle's wheels exploded in a fireball as the driver continued to refuse to stop.

At approximately 12:17 a.m., the driver exited the truck as it began to be consumed by the flames, and dashed across the freeway before surrendering to authorities in a field on the side of the 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga. A bright white flash, possibly caused by a chemical reaction, glowed as firefighters sprayed flames with water.

No injuries were reported in this pursuit.

All traffic lanes on the eastbound 210 Freeway near the Carnelian Street exit in Rancho Cucamonga were blocked during the incident.