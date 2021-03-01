A police pursuit of a black Mercedes Benz without license plates started Monday night in Riverside County before ending with the driver running inside an Orange County Walmart.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 10:30 p.m. in the Anaheim Hills area, with a black car driving at slow speeds on the 91 Freeway westbound.

The pursuit started at 9:57 p.m., Riverside police said. The pursuit was related to a vehicle code violation. Riverside police said the car was missing license plates and had three people inside when the pursuit began, but one passenger got out of the car in Riverside.

The car was traveling at around 55 mph on the freeway, so it was not a high-speed chase.

Around 10:47 p.m., the car pulled off the freeway onto surface streets in the Buena Park area and began to drive slightly more erratically, occasionally making sudden stops.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

On one of those stops, the black car came to a halt in the middle of the street before a rear passenger door popped open and a woman jumped out of the car.

Shortly after 11 p.m., the driver pulled into a shopping center in Westminster before driving up onto the curb and pulling the car directly in front of the main entrance to a Walmart and running inside.

UPDATE: The driver pulled right up to the front of a Walmart and ran inside. Police have set up a perimeter and are searching for the suspect. https://t.co/vaB4L5xVJS pic.twitter.com/4iz6trt8Ig — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) March 2, 2021

About five to 10 minutes later, police appeared to have detained someone on a nearby corner. The Anaheim Police Department confirmed that the man detained was believed to be the driver in the chase and that he was arrested.