Watch: Pursuit driver struggles with locked doors at Rosemead Walmart

A chase that began in South Gate after a report of a stolen vehicle ended about an hour later Tuesday morning in the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area east of Los Angeles.

The driver of the stolen Kia Soul made a stop on the 15-mile route in a Walmart Supercenter parking lot in Rosemead, where he tried to enter the closed store. Video from NewsChopper4 showed the man, carrying a backpack, struggling in an attempt to open the locked sliding doors of the store before returning to the car.

After backing out of the parking space, the driver continued in reverse with a sheriff's department SUV in front of the Soul. The driver eventually turned around, clipped another patrol SUV and returned to the street.

The chase came to stop at a dead-end near the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area. Blocked in by several sheriff's department vehicles, the driver surrendered after a brief standoff and was taken into custody.