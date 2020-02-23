Police Pursuit of Assault With Deadly Weapon Suspect in San Gabriel Valley Area

Police were in pursuit of a black SUV in the San Gabriel Valley area Sunday, with the driver wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the pursuit around 5:05 p.m.

The pursuit started in the Pico Rivera area and the driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The black SUV was driving at high speeds, driving erratically and blowing through stop signs.

The SUV was traveling on the southbound 605 Freeway, approaching Beverly Boulevard, around 5:15 p.m. On the freeway, the driver began driving on the outside shoulder to avoid traffic.

As the drive moved onto surface streets, a police cruiser attempted a couple PIT maneuvers, with the second of try turning the SUV. However, the driver continued onward.

A short time later, one person jumped out of the black SUV and ran across a busy intersection. As the SUV continued, two more people jumped of the of the vehicle and walked away, as the SUV sped away again.

The driver moved westward and was in the downtown LA area around 5:40 p.m., before heading back towards Vernon around 5:45 p.m.

Around 5:55 p.m., the car moved onto the westbound 10 Freeway from the 710 Freeway.

