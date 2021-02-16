Driver Gets Away, After Stolen Car Police Chase Ends in Eagle Rock Underground Parking Structure

A high-speed police pursuit of a suspected stolen white car traveled from Carson to north of downtown Los Angeles Tuesday night, before the car was found abandoned in an Eagle Rock parking lot and the driver got away, authorities said.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:55 p.m., as the car rapidly passed through downtown LA on the 110 Freeway.

The white car moved onto the 101 Freeway before exiting near Echo Park and driving around Echo Park Lake. The driver proceeded to eventually get to the 5 Freeway and headed towards the 110 Freeway.

The car was hitting speeds of 95 mph on the freeway and topping 65 mph on surface streets, while speeding through red lights. Given the dangerous driving, the police units on the ground appeared to pull off the chase, with only a police helicopter following the chase from above.

Moments later, the driver pulled into an underground parking structure at the Eagle Rock Plaza.

The driver was suspected of being a woman, but no detailed description was provided by the California Highway Patrol. The CHP said the car was confirmed stolen and that the woman behind the wheel was nowhere to be found by the time officers arrived at the underground structure and discovered the abandoned car.