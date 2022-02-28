Armed Driver Wanted in Murder Investigation Hops From Rolling Car, Attempts to Carjack Another Ride

A man deputies said was armed with a gun and wanted in connection with an attempted murder was taken into custody after hopping from the car during a pursuit in Orange County Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department began pursuing the driver in a grey Honda Civic through Orange County early on Monday afternoon.

The driver, believed to be armed and dangerous, began the chase in the Bellflower area with deputies from the Lakewood LASD station around noon on the eastbound 91 Freeway. Two more people were inside the car, aside from the driver.

At least one person in the vehicle was wanted for attempted murder, in connection with a car-to-car shooting.

The chase traveled through Orange County, with the driver eventually making their way onto the southbound 5 Freeway near Disneyland.

The driver then made their way onto surface streets in Costa Mesa, driving through Brookhurst Avenue and Adams Avenue, before making their way onto the 55 Freeway and then back onto surface streets.

Police added an attempted assault on the officer charge to the attempted murder charge, because the car at times drove directly toward police vehicles during the pursuit.



The driver traveled at speeds up to 70 mph on surface streets in Costa Mesa, and traveled through the same areas a few times, sometimes traveling as far west as Huntington Beach before going back into Costa Mesa.

The driver also drove dangerously, running multiple red lights and stop signs. At one point, when a police car appeared behind him on the road, the driver went up onto the sidewalk on the wrong side of the road.

The driver then traveled into a residential neighborhood, getting stuck in a cul-de-sac before exiting the car to run on foot, letting the grey Honda Civic roll away behind him.

He then ran toward a commercial building in Costa Mesa, hiding from Costa Mesa police on foot briefly before attempting to carjack a different red car in the area.

Police eventually surrounded the suspect outside the building, at which point he surrendered.

The pursuit ended "at the 300 block of Hamilton St, where two suspects were taken into custody without incident and a third suspect with a handgun fled by jumping a fence," Costa Mesa police said in a Twitter statement.