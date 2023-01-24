One police officer had a ruff day at work when his canine colleague allegedly ate his lunch. Never one to let sleeping (or eating) dogs lie, the Wyandotte Police Department of Michigan launched a full scale investigation into the crime.

They hilariously kept the public up to date on the saga on Facebook, announcing that the K-9 was “under investigation for stealing.”

“Stealing is not only a crime but it is morally wrong too. Some jobs, like that of being a police officer, require you to take an oath prior to starting,” the statement read. “Within the officer’s sworn oath is the promise to protect person’s property.”

“That being said, it saddens me to report that a current officer of the Wyandotte Police Department is under investigation for stealing!” the satirical post added.

It went on to describe that Officer Barwig was eating his lunch in the break room when he was called to assist with a person in the WPD jail. That’s when the alleged incident happened.

“He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the break room only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops,” the post read. “Barwig’s entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”

The post noted that K-9 Officer Ice “has invoked his fifth amendment right to remain silent and quite frankly is not cooperating with the investigation.” It also added that Officer Ice has a “history of rummaging through trash cans that are within his reach. There have been several other accusations of him taking food right from coworker’s hands as they walk by.”

The WPD concluded their post by stating that they would consider their Facebook followers' opinions on how to proceed. Many people in the comments section defended the pup, writing that he was innocent until proven guilty.

It appeared as if the people had spoken and days later the WPD posted an update, sharing that dozens of attorneys offered to defend the K-9 “pro-bone-o.”

“We have been threatened with massive protests if we move forward with our investigation and/or charges,” the Jan. 18 post read. “Plus the overall public just doesn’t believe he is guilty. No video has been produced.”

Officer Ice won’t be facing an internal discipline or criminal charges, per the WPD. Instead, he received a special treat.

“Matter of fact one of his local supporters, Lunch Wyandotte, dropped him off a custom made sandwich today because they felt like he wasn’t being fed enough. Side note, they threw the officers a tray of sammies too!” the post continued before concluding with, “The public has spoken. #nochargesforIce.”

Many people delighted in the update, writing how they loved the WPD’s “sense of humor.”

One curious person asked, “Will Officer Ice be holding a press conference to address this turn in events?”

Another person joked, “I’m glad Officer Ice will not face charges. Clearly this was a case of abandoned property,” while another added, “I knew he was framed all along. Hopefully he won’t be dogged by the media over this.”

