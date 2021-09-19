Police ID and Issue Arrest Warrants for 2 Suspects in Deadly Fight Outside Pat's Steaks

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Philadelphia police have identified and issued arrest warrants for two of the four men accused of beating a man to death outside Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia early Thursday.

Osvaldo "Willie" Pedraza, 34, and Victor Pedraza, 32, are both charged with murder, attempt to commit murder, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses.

Police say both men are from Philadelphia with "Willie" Pedrazza residing on the 2600 block of East Norris Street and Victor Pedrazza residing on the 1200 block of South Percy Street.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

Both men along with two others are charged in the murder of Isidro Cortés, a 28-year-old man from Queens, New York.

They are also accused of injuring Cortés' 64-year-old father and a 20-year-old friend who were both hospitalized.

Last week, Philadelphia police released video of the attack that led to Cortés' death.

Warning: This video released by Philadelphia Police is graphic.

In the video, a group of men -- most wearing the jerseys of Mexico's Club América team -- can be seen fighting each other. The men violently punch the victims, who fall to the ground. After the victims fall, the men kick them.

Several passers-by appear to ask the men to stop, and at one point a man on the ground can be seen reaching up weakly for help or to stop the blows. But he is punched again.

One of the men has the large, red top of a Pat's trash can, which he hits another man with.

Police released clear photos of the four suspects they are seeking. They are all Latino men, two with distinct tattoos on their arms or neck. After the fight, they left the scene in two cars: one, a grayish small four-door car with right rear quarter panel damage and the other a light-colored Ford Explorer SUV, police said.

The group was in town after earlier attending a soccer game between the Philadelphia Union and Mexican side Club América.

Eduardo Rangel, Cortés' cousin, said they’d gone from the Union’s stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, into Philadelphia to get a cheesesteak before heading back to New York.

Isidro Cortes was released from the hospital today, surrounded by family. Although one person was missing: his son, also named Isidro Cortes, who died in the violent fight that his father was also in. NBC10's Deanna Durante has more on the story.

Rangel said Cortés, a fellow Club América fan, began talking about soccer with the other group, since they were wearing Club América shirts.

"They were just talking about soccer and we decided to order the food. Meanwhile, he was talking and when we went back, we started eating and I just noticed that they started throwing punches at him. And we tried to defend him, but there were too many. There were like around 12 people,” Rangel said.

Police were called to the scene around 1:56 a.m. When they arrived around 10 minutes later, they found Cortés unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead.

“It’s tragic,” Rangel said.