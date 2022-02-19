Huntington Beach Police Helicopter Crashes in Water in Newport Beach

Two people were aboard a Huntington Beach police helicopter when it crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon, the Newport Beach Fire Department said.

The crash appeared to have happened not far from the shore off the Balboa Peninsula.

We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022

Both occupants have been transported to local trauma centers, authorities said.

One person was transported to the UCI trauma center and the second person who was trapped was transported to OC Global trauma center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The initial call of the incident came in at approximately 6:34 p.m. near 42 Balboa Blvd. in Newport Beach.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.