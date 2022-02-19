Orange County

Huntington Beach Police Helicopter Crashes in Water in Newport Beach

The two occupants in the helicopter were transported to local trauma centers.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two people were aboard a Huntington Beach police helicopter when it crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon, the Newport Beach Fire Department said.

The crash appeared to have happened not far from the shore off the Balboa Peninsula.

Both occupants have been transported to local trauma centers, authorities said.

One person was transported to the UCI trauma center and the second person who was trapped was transported to OC Global trauma center. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The initial call of the incident came in at approximately 6:34 p.m. near 42 Balboa Blvd. in Newport Beach.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyNewport Beachpolice helicopter
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us