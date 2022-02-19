One Officer Dead, One in Critical Condition After Police Helicopter Crashes in Newport Beach

A Huntington Beach police helicopter crashed into the water in Newport Beach Saturday afternoon, leaving one officer dead and another in critical condition, the Huntington Beach Police Department said.

The two officers were responding to a disturbance fight call in Newport Beach when it crashed into the water, Huntington Beach police chief Eric Parra said in a press conference Saturday.

"The city of Huntington Beach, the residents of Huntington Beach, the Huntington Beach Police Department and the law enforcement community have lost an officer that was truly dedicated to his job," Parra said. "This is a tragedy that we are investigating."

The officer who died was identified as 44-year-old Nicholas Vella, a 14 year veteran of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Vella is the second officer to die in the line of duty in the history of the police department, according to the city's Public Information Officer. The last time an officer in the Huntington Beach Police Department died in the line of duty was back in 1974.

The crash appeared to have happened not far from the shore off the Balboa Peninsula.

We can confirm that our police helicopter, HB1, crash landed in the Newport Beach area. Rescue efforts are underway & more information will be released when available. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) February 20, 2022



Both occupants were transported to local trauma centers, authorities said.

One person was transported to the UCI Medical Center and the second person who was trapped was transported to OC Global Medical Center.

The initial call of the incident came in at approximately 6:34 p.m. near 42 Balboa Blvd. in Newport Beach.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Orange County Sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team are investigating the incident, Parra said.