Is There a Dog-tor in the House? Spanish Police Dog ‘Performs CPR’ on Partner

A police dog in Spain apparently has been trained to perform CPR.

In a video of a demonstration posted on Facebook by police in Madrid, Poncho sprang into action when his partner fell to the ground and pretended to be unresponsive. The dog's actions mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The dog repeatedly used its front paws to pound up and down on the officer's chest while pausing to place its ear on the officer's neck to detect a pulse. Poncho continued until the officer stood up.

Police wrote Poncho "did not hesitate for an instant" to save a life.

The Municipal Police of Madrid said the presentation was aimed at promoting pet adoptions.

"A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself," the department wrote in a tweet, quoting American author Josh Billings. The tweet incorrectly identified the author of the phrase as John Billlings.

