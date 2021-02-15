Pursuit Police Seek Pursuit Suspect Who Drove Into Studio City Parking Structure

A driver being chased by authorities on multiple freeways eluded police Monday when he pulled into a parking structure at Studio City Place shopping center.

The pursuit began at about 2 p.m., when the California Highway Patrol attempted to pull over the driver in an SUV near the Foothill (210) Freeway and South Grand Avenue in the Glendora area and he fled, said Officer Stephan Brandt with the CHP.

The driver, who traveled from the 210 Freeway and onto the Ventura (134) Freeway, reached speeds over 100 mph at times.

The CHP canceled the pursuit when the driver got off the freeway at Cahuenga Avenue, where he nearly struck a person sitting on a sidewalk near the off-ramp.

The driver eventually made his way onto Ventura Boulevard in Studio City, where he pulled into the parking structure outside a Marshalls. Multiple Los Angeles Police Department cruisers arrived on scene at about 2:50 p.m. and authorities set up a perimeter at Fruitland Drive and Ventura Boulevard, LAPD Officer William Cooper said.

Cooper said officers were still seeking the male suspect as of 3:40 p.m.