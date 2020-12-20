Police Chase of Honda Minivan on LA Freeways Ends in DTLA

A police pursuit of a minivan Sunday night ended in downtown Los Angeles after traveling from South Los Angeles through downtown Los Angeles up north to the 101 Freeway before pulling a u-turn and ending the dangerous driving saga in the heart of the city.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 8:30 p.m., as the minivan traveled with its headlights off on the northbound 110 Freeway from South LA.

The hefty vehicle moved with pace on the 110 northbound until it came to the 101 northbound and decided to take the game to tag through East Hollywood. Deciding this wasn't going to be a chase through the San Fernando Valley, the driver decided the head back towards downtown LA.

The older model Honda Odyssey continued southbound until a touch of traffic seemed to push the driver onto surface streets. With California Highway Patrol vehicles close behind appearing to set up a PIT maneuver, Newschopper4 lost sight of the vehicle due to the tall buildings.

When the van next appeared in frame, the car had come to a halt on a cub a few blocks from the USA Bank building.

Several people exited the vehicle, after the driver surrendered. The vehicle was filled near capacity, with six people getting out of the car after the driver gave up.

It was not immediately clear what led to the pursuit.