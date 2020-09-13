Pursuit Travels From OC to LA, as Driver Hangs Out of Van Window and Blows Kisses

A police pursuit of a van on Orange County freeways Sunday night, where the driver occasionally hung out of the driver's side window, ended in the Los Angeles area.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 7:10 p.m. as the dark van took the 91 Freeway westbound and eventually made his way to the 105 Freeway, before exiting in the Wilmington area.

WATCH LIVE: The driver is blowing kisses, as the pursuit is now heading on the westbound 105 Freeway crossing Bellflower. https://t.co/7jhFnG8m3x pic.twitter.com/LR5HcxfGh5 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) September 14, 2020

The driver continued to hang out of the window of the van, pointing at airships above, clapping at news helicopters and even blowing kisses. While performing the dangerous maneuvers, the van would continually swerve on freeways and on surface streets.

The California Highway Patrol said the Honda Odyssey was wanted for failure to yield but did not immediately have information on why the driver was asked to yield.

Eventually, the erratic driver turned into dead-end and pulled into a drive way. At that point, the driver's side door swung open, and the man immediately surrendered to officers.

Please check back for updates.