police chase

Slow-Speed Police Chase in Compton Ends With Driver Falling Out of Car

By Shahan Ahmed

NBC Universal, Inc.

A slow-speed police pursuit in Compton ended with the driver falling out of the car Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 11:20 p.m., with the car moving at speeds of 5-15 mph.

The car was moving at extremely slow speeds in a residential neighborhood until it came to a stop at the entrance to a driveway. As a standoff was brewing, the driver's side front door popped open and a man fell out of the front seat onto the ground.

U.S. & World

Capitol Riot 4 hours ago

Live Updates: Dems to Show Unseen Security Videos at Trump Impeachment Trial

DONALD TRUMP 1 hour ago

Georgia Prosecutors Open Criminal Probe of Trump's Call Urging Secretary of State to ‘Find' Votes

The driver did not appear to be moving and was possibly unconscious. Soon after, deputies moved in and took the man into custody.

Details about the man's condition were not immediately available.

The chase began after a report of a stolen car.

This article tagged under:

police chaseComptonpolice pursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Black History Month Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us