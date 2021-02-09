Slow-Speed Police Chase in Compton Ends With Driver Falling Out of Car

A slow-speed police pursuit in Compton ended with the driver falling out of the car Tuesday night.

Newschopper4 was over the chase around 11:20 p.m., with the car moving at speeds of 5-15 mph.

The car was moving at extremely slow speeds in a residential neighborhood until it came to a stop at the entrance to a driveway. As a standoff was brewing, the driver's side front door popped open and a man fell out of the front seat onto the ground.

The driver did not appear to be moving and was possibly unconscious. Soon after, deputies moved in and took the man into custody.

Details about the man's condition were not immediately available.

The chase began after a report of a stolen car.