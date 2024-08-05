Pursuit

Driver catches a ride in another vehicle mid-pursuit in South LA

The driver got into the second vehicle at a Walgreens parking lot as several patrol cars were behind him.

By Missael Soto

The driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a high-speed chase through South Los Angeles Sunday evening.

LAPD's Newton Division initiated the pursuit, following the driver on streets at or near the speed limit.

The driver pulled into the Walgreens parking lot located at the 1500 block of East Gage Avenue. There the driver was seen exiting the black Lexus and entering the backseat of a white Lexus.

The driver of the white Lexus picked up speed immediately, going over 80 MPH and driving the wrong way on surface streets.

The driver made it onto the highway, where the chase was handed over to the California Highway Patrol.

Several patrol vehicles were behind the driver as they swerved through highway traffic reaching speeds over 110 MPH.

A spike strip was laid out on the east lanes of the 105 Freeway in the Lynwood area. The vehicle's tires were damaged by the spike strip and CHP was able to perform a PIT maneuver.

The driver surrendered and an arrest was made.

