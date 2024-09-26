Pursuit

Passenger hangs out of vehicle during pursuit in Long Beach

A man was seen hanging out the passenger window of the vehicle yelling at CHP patrol cars.

A man was hanging on the passenger-side window of a car during a chase that began after a report of a carjacking in the Long Beach area.

The vehicle was stolen at a gas station in Lynwood by suspected armed carjackers, according to police.

A man was seen hanging out the passenger window of the vehicle traveling at speeds of up to 70 MPH, yelling at CHP patrol cars that were in pursuit.

The chase continued northbound on the 710 Freeway and came to an end after the vehicle sustained significant tire damage.

The driver and the passenger both abandoned the vehicle along Alondra Boulevard on the 710 Freeway in Compton.

A foot chase ensued on the side of the freeway. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested.

