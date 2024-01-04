Watch: Driver drops off passenger on LA freeway during 120-mph chase

A driver who traveled at times more than 120 mph in a stolen vehicle got away from authorities Thursday during a high-speed chase that came to a halt in downtown Los Angeles.

The pursuit began sometime before 10:30 p.m. out of Riverside County. There, sheriffs responded to a report of a stolen Dodge Durango.

Eventually, the California Highway Patrol took over the pursuit, attempting to yield the driver for grand theft auto and felony evading. The driver, who averaged speeds over 100 mph, traveled west until reaching Los Angeles.

At some point, the driver stopped on the northbound 110 Freeway near the Ventura exit in Los Angeles. There, a passenger was seen getting out of the vehicle on the freeway before the driver took off again.

Once the driver reached downtown LA, they managed to evade authorities and got away.