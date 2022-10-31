Pursuit Driver Arrested in Pasadena, Holds Onto Tree

A man was taken into custody in Pasadena Monday night after leading authorities on a pursuit in a suspected stolen pickup truck.

Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the suspected stolen truck in Pacoima just after 7:10 p.m.

The driver refused to yield to authorities and led police onto freeways in Sun Valley and Burbank.

The LAPD eventually handed the pursuit over to the California Highway Patrol as the suspect made his way to Pasadena.

The man exited the freeway in Pasadena and led CHP units to the area of North Lake Avenue and East Maple Street, near the 210 Freeway, where one CHP unit performed a PIT maneuver on the truck, causing it to become disabled.

The truck spun out of control onto a median and blew clouds of dirt into the air.

The driver ran away from authorities as nearby onlookers ran away from the scene.

He ran straight towards the CHP patrol vehicle and hugged a tree, holding on tightly to avoid being arrested.

The man was quickly apprehended by CHP officers and taken into custody about 7:35 p.m.

No further details were released.