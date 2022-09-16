Driver Crashes into Elysian Park Home As Pursuit Ends

Officers with the Burbank Police Department were in pursuit of a vehicle when it crashed into a home in Elysian Park Friday night.

The chase began due to a suspected burglary, according to police.

The driver of a gray van was seen speeding through highways in Glendale until they reached a residential street in Elysian Village.

The driver navigated through the street until they made a turn and climbed onto a curb, crashing into the fence of a home.

At least four people were seen exiting the vehicle and running from the scene.

The pursuit came to an end at Blake Avenue and Gail Street.

It was unclear if all occupants of the vehicle were found.