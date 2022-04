The Los Angeles Police Department chased a silver vehicle through the Mid City area of Los Angeles in a slow-speed pursuit that has been going on for over an hour and a half Friday night.

The driver of the silver four-door vehicle was traveling at about 5 to 15 miles per hour, often getting out of his vehicles and making erratic hand gestures at police officers.

Police deployed spike strips to try and stop the driver.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.