Driver Arrested After Police Pursuit Ends in Compton

A driver is in custody after a police pursuit comes to an end in Compton.

The pursuit lasted nearly two hours and began after police identified a stolen vehicle.

The driver was also wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer after trying to hit a police unit with their vehicle.

The pursuit began in the South LA area then moved onto multiple freeways including the 710 and 5.

The driver led CHP units through multiple cities in the LA area, running multiple red lights as well driving in the wrong direction.

CHP units attempted multiple pit maneuvers and that's how they managed to ultimately stop the driver.