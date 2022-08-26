Motorcycle Driver in Custody After Pursuit Through Orange County

One person is in custody after leading Garden Grove police officers on a motorcycle pursuit through Orange County.

The pursuit began at around 8:40 p.m. and lasted almost an hour.

Police believed the motorcycle may have been stolen after finding that the license plates did not match the motorcycle.

The driver led officers through Garden Grove and reached as far as Santa Fe Springs and Whittier before returning to Orange County.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The driver was on surface streets when he got onto the eastbound 22 freeway. He exited on Euclid Street and continued the pursuit.

Several patrol vehicles were chasing the motorcycle when the driver came to a stop and was taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.