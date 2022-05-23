CHP Chase a Vehicle in Orange County

The California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a white vehicle in the Orange County area Monday evening.

The slow-speed pursuit began in the Chula Vista area in San Diego.

The vehicle was seen on the southbound 5 Freeway traveling at about 5 miles per hour.

The driver came to a stop under a bridge near the Beach Boulevard exit.

CHP says the driver appeared to have run out of gas.

Officers shut down the freeway in both directions to try and take the driver into custody.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.