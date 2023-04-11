Police Arrest Motorcyclist in Hit-and-Run That Maimed Teen

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

Police Tuesday arrested a motorcyclist wanted in connection to a Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash that caused a teenage boy to lose his leg.

Erwin Majano, a 29-year-old Banning resident, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. during a joint operation between the Los Angeles and Banning police departments, an LAPD detective told NBC4.

A tip from the public led to the arrest.

Jail records show Majano was being held on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Majano is believed to be the motorcyclist who struck 13-year-old Joshua Mora as the teen crossed Whittier Boulevard on March 30.

"I was in the middle, basically. That's when I heard the motorcyclist coming in fast. I tried to get out of the way so he wouldn't hit me, and it turns out he took my whole leg," Joshua told NBC4 Tuesday.

People on scene helped him until the paramedics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. His leg unfortunately couldn't be saved, shattering his dream of one day playing professional basketball.

Nonetheless, Joshua said he is thankful to be alive, given that other people don’t always survive hit-and-run crashes.

“I’m just thinking about the good things, like me having my family and everything,” he said.