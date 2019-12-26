police pursuit

Suspected Carjacker Crashes Into Police Cruiser During Pursuit

By Shahan Ahmed

A police pursuit of a suspected carjacker ended with the driver crashing into a police cruiser in the Harvard Heights area Thursday.

A carjacking led to the police chase, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The wild pursuit featured the driver maneuvering onto multiple sidewalks in his attempts to evade law enforcement.

During one of those maneuvers, the driver appeared to lose control of the white pursuit vehicle and crashed head-on into a police cruiser. The driver then jumped out of the window of the white car and attempted to run away from police.

The man did not get far and was tackled to the ground and arrested.

The pursuit concluded shortly after 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Westmoreland Boulevard and Washington Boulevard in the Harvard Heights area.

