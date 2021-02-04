Pursuit

Man Leads a Pursuit in a Stolen Parking Enforcement Vehicle in Burbank

The officer had left the car running and had briefly stepped out when someone jumped in the car and took off.

By Stephanie Lopez

Police were in pursuit of a driver who stole a parking enforcement vehicle Thursday night near Burbank.

Newschopper4 was over the pursuit about 6:47 p.m. when the driver was on surface streets and running red lights multiple times.

At about 6:50 p.m. the driver pulled into a nearby parking lot near the intersection of Saticoy St. and Elmer Ave in the San Fernando Valley and parked the vehicle correctly in a spot. A male then stepped out of the car with his hands up.

About 4-5 police officers then tackled him to the ground and took the male driver into custody.

This article tagged under:

PursuitBurbank
