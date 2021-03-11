Man With Knife Shot After Advancing Toward Danville Officer: Police Chief

A Danville police officer on Thursday shot a man in the middle of a busy street after the man pulled out a knife and advanced toward the officer, according to the town's police chief.

Danville police Chief Allan Shields said the man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The shooting happened at the Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon intersection, which is located right next to Interstate 680.

Shields said police at about 11:48 a.m. received "several" calls from motorists saying a man in the area of Sycamore Valley Road and Interstate 680 was throwing rocks onto a roadway.

An arriving officer found the man at the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and Camino Ramon. As the officer tried to talk to the man in the middle of the street, the man "pulled out a folding knife and opened it," Shields said.

The officer told the man to drop the knife "several" times, according to Shields.

"[The man] then advanced towards the officer, who discharged his weapon, striking the man once," Shields said.

A woman who did not want to be identified said she watched as a police officer chased the man as he held shopping bags. She said the man stopped in the middle of the street and began arguing with the officer.

"And then the guy turned around. When he turned around, they started to get into an argument," the woman said. "The [officer] get the gun, and the guy said, 'OK, just do it,' like, 'OK, go. OK, go.' And then he did. He just shot the guy."

An investigation is ongoing.

Sycamore Valley Road between Brookside Drive and San Ramon Valley Boulevard was shut down for multiple hours before reopening.