Pocket-Sized Peccaries Make Their Desert Debut

Would any peccary be miffed if you called him a "pig"?

We have to think not, but, then again, we can't be sure. It's a common and understandable error, mistaking a peccary for pig, for these handsome, hoof-rocking mammals have plenty of piggy-cute features.

And the piggy-cuteness greatly increases when babies arrive, as a trio of Chacoan peccaries just did at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

The expansive animal park, which is also home to desert tortoises, giraffes, and other animals of a drier clime, is temporarily closed. But a few squee-ready snapshots of the brand-new peccaries just popped up on social media, adding a bit of peccary perfection to our weekends.