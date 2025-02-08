PlayStation Network experiences massive outage, frustrating gamers nationwide

Sony’s PlayStation Network is experiencing a massive outage, leaving many frustrated users unable to play online games or access its online store.

In a post on X just before 9 p.m. ET Friday, Ask PlayStation posted: “We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN.”

According to Sony’s PlayStation Network status page, services including PlayStation Direct, the PlayStation Store, gaming and social, PlayStation Video and account management were experiencing issues.

Users took to social media to vent their frustration, and crack a few jokes.

“Playstation network down, time to get to know my wife of 5 years,” one person wrote on X.

“Playstation I Hope u gonna give us a free game #PlayStationNetworkDown,” another posted.

“PlayStation Network is down and not only can I not play Marvel Rivals... but I can’t play *any* game I bought on the PSN Store and the phone app is completely busted,” another person wrote on X. “This digital only future we’re living in kinda sucks ngl.”

People coming home after an 8-12 hour shift just to find the PlayStation Network is down 😭 pic.twitter.com/JOIPcuLEPw — Adjusted55 (@BillPrinter00) February 8, 2025

My wife wondering why I want to watch TV with her on Friday 😅😅😅 #PlayStation #PlayStationNetworkDown pic.twitter.com/9VHqcUpq8w — Bama_Boy (@bgm_4real) February 8, 2025

In a post on X Saturday, Krispy Kreme urged frustrated users to stop in for a sweet treat. "Calling all gamers: this play station still works Grab a free Original Glazed Doughnut today from 5-7 PM—because sweet rewards don’t need a server," the donut shop wrote.

PlayStation Network said it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

