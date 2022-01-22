Plane Slides Off Runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, No Injuries Reported

A plane briefly left the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night as winter weather hit parts of the southeast, officials said.

There were no injuries in the 9 p.m. incident in which Delta Flight 5501 from Washington, D.C., “landed safely and rolled into the mud while taxiing,” the airport said.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There were 13 passengers on the flight, which the Delta Air Lines said was operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air.

Delta said the plane’s nose gear exited the taxiway after landing at the North Carolina airport. No injuries were reported.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.