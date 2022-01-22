Flights

Plane Slides Off Runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, No Injuries Reported

The flight operated by Endeavor Air from Washington, D.C., rolled off the runway while taxiing, officials said

Delta plane skids off runway
WRAL

A plane briefly left the runway at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday night as winter weather hit parts of the southeast, officials said.

There were no injuries in the 9 p.m. incident in which Delta Flight 5501 from Washington, D.C., “landed safely and rolled into the mud while taxiing,” the airport said.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There were 13 passengers on the flight, which the Delta Air Lines said was operated by regional carrier Endeavor Air.

Delta said the plane’s nose gear exited the taxiway after landing at the North Carolina airport. No injuries were reported.

U.S. & World

Russia 11 hours ago

Russia Toughens Its Posture Amid Ukraine Tensions

NYPD 21 hours ago

NYPD Officer Killed, Another Injured in Shooting During Domestic Violence Call

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

FlightsairplaneRaleigh-Durham International Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us