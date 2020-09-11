Van Nuys Airport

Two People Killed in Small-Plane Crash After Takeoff From Van Nuys Airport

Two people were killed in a small plane crash shortly after taking off from the Van Nuys Airport Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of an "aircraft down" in a parking lot in the 6900 block of North Hayvenhurst Avenue, just west of Van Nuys Airport, in Lake Balboa.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper4 showed the wreckage of a plane between two buildings not far from the airport's runway.

The single-engine Navion B crashed after departing from Van Nuys Airport, according to an FAA spokesman. The plane was headed to Santa Ynez.

According to the LAFD's Nicholas Prange, there is "no apparent damage to structures." 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

