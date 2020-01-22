CORONA

4 Killed in Small Plane Crash Near Corona Municipal Airport

Details about how the plane crashed have not been been made available.

By City News Service

Four people were killed Wednesday when a single-engine plane crashed and caught fire just east of Corona Municipal Airport.

The plane went down about noon.

It was apparently in the airport traffic pattern, but it was also unclear whether the pilot was departing or approaching the single runway at the non-towered field.

According to Corona police, fire crews reached the crash site within 10 minutes and found the aircraft in flames.

No homes or other structures were in the immediate vicinity.

FAA personnel were en route to the scene.

