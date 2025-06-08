Tennessee

Multiple people injured after small plane crash in Tennessee

Twenty people were on board the plane, which crashed shortly after departing the Tullahoma Regional Airport. There are no casualties and the injuries were described as minor.

By Rebecca Cohen and Jay Blackman | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple people were injured after a small plane carrying 20 people crashed in Tullahoma, Tennessee, authorities said.

Several passengers have been transported to local hospitals by medical helicopters, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said. Others are being evaluated on the scene.

The THP did not say how many sustained injuries.

The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter, crashed at around 12:45 p.m. just after taking off from the Tullahoma Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash.

The plane went down on Old Shelbyville Road, according to the agency.

Lyle Russell, a spokesperson for the city, said no one died in the crash and the injuries were minor, but did not offer more details.

