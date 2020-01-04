Santa Clarita

Plane Crashes in Santa Clarita, At Least One Dead

By Sydney Kalich

NBCLA

Los Angles County Sheriffs Department confirmed a plane had crashed east of the 14 Freeway, killing at least one dead in Santa Clarita Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed the crash after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in a tweet. The aircraft was allegedly "engulfed in flames" after it crashed, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at
10:11 a.m., and reported that it was a single-engine plane, and
that at least one occupant of the plane was dead.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Santa Claritaplane crash
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us