Plane Crashes in Santa Clarita, At Least One Dead

Los Angles County Sheriffs Department confirmed a plane had crashed east of the 14 Freeway, killing at least one dead in Santa Clarita Saturday morning.
Authorities confirmed the crash after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in a tweet. The aircraft was allegedly "engulfed in flames" after it crashed, according to officials.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at
10:11 a.m., and reported that it was a single-engine plane, and
that at least one occupant of the plane was dead.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates.