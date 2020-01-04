Plane Crashes in Santa Clarita, At Least One Dead

Los Angles County Sheriffs Department confirmed a plane had crashed east of the 14 Freeway, killing at least one dead in Santa Clarita Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed the crash after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning in a tweet. The aircraft was allegedly "engulfed in flames" after it crashed, according to officials.

Video plane down NB 14 Newhall Ave Off Ramp pic.twitter.com/GG3x99ilxr — SCV 🚁🚔🚨 (@SCV_HLS) January 4, 2020

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at

10:11 a.m., and reported that it was a single-engine plane, and

that at least one occupant of the plane was dead.

#Breaking Downed aircraft, 14 Fwy & Newhall Ave, East of 14 Fwy #Newhall, Santa Clarita Sta Deputies & @LACOFD on scene. Aircraft engulfed in flames, unknown condition of occupant(s) — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 4, 2020

#TrafficAlert Downed #aircraft in #Newhall



**14Fwy North at Newhall Ave East is closed until further notice**



Avoid the area, seek alternate route @SCVSHERIFF — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 4, 2020

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.