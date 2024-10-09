Catalina Island

Plane crash reported on Catalina Island

Five to six people were aboard the plane at the time of the crash.

By Karla Rendon

A search and recovery operation was underway on Catalina Island following a plane crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The incident happened sometime before 10:50 p.m. Tuesday on the island. Authorities said five to six people were aboard the plane during the incident.

Search teams suspended their recovery operation for the night and said they will continue their efforts on Wednesday, the LA County Fire Department said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh as more information becomes available.

