A small plane crashed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

NBC10 affiliate WGAL News first reported the crash occurred in the area of Fairview Drive and Meadowview Court in Manheim Township on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The plane -- described as a single-engine 1981 Beechcraft Bonanza A36TC -- departed the Lancaster Airport shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday and was headed to Springfield Beckley Municipal airport in Ohio, according to FlightAware.

According to WGAL, multiple vehicles caught fire after the crash though it doesn't appear the plane struck any buildings.

Footage from WGAL shows firefighters, police and other first responders gathered in a parking lot area as well as heavy smoke, at least two badly damaged and burned out cars and what appears to be a part of a small plane.

Multiple people were injured in the crash, according to WGAL. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions. The FAA continues to investigate.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement on the crash on the social media platform X.

Our team at @PAStatePolice is on the ground assisting local first responders following the small private plane crash near Lancaster Airport in Manheim Township.



All Commonwealth resources are available as the response continues, and more information will be provided as it… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 9, 2025

This story is developing. Check back for updates.