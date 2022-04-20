One Killed When Small Plane Crashes Next to 210 Freeway in Sylmar

One person was killed when a small plane crashed on an embankment Wednesday next to a Southern California freeway.

The small plane went down near westbound lanes of the 210 Freeway in Sylmar.

The LAFD said one person in the plane was killed in the crash. The body was found inside the wreckage, firefighters said.

Firefighters searched the wooded area and determined there were no other casualties.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Several people reported the plane down near the freeway, police said.

Details about why the plane went down were not immediately available. The location is near Whiteman Airport in the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

"Traffic on the WB210 will be impacted and drivers are advised to avoid the area," the LAFD said.

Sayre Street north of the 210 Freeway also will likely be closed.