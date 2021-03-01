Pink's Hot Dogs to Reopen After Two-Month Closure Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Pink's Hot Dogs will reopen Monday after being closed for nearly two months due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the region.

"One more sleep! Pink's will be re-re-opening tomorrow (Monday) morning at 9:30 am! We can't wait to be back. Stop by and say HELLO!" Pink's announced via Twitter Sunday night.

One more sleep!

Pink’s will be re-re-opening tomorrow morning at 9:30am!

We can’t wait to be back.

Stop by and say HELLO! pic.twitter.com/HUoG39uTM1 — Pink's Hot Dogs (@pinkshotdogs) March 1, 2021

The stand on La Brea Avenue near Melrose Avenue closed at the conclusion of business Jan. 3 "in order to keep our patrons and staff safe from the current Covid surge," Pink's announced in January.

The legendary spot in Hollywood has been serving customers since 1939.