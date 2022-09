A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said.

According to the LA Fire Department the pilot was transported to a local hospital where they were treated.

AIRCRAFT DOWN | FS62 | Mount Baldy Rd/Glendora Ridge Rd #MountBaldy | At approx. 8 a.m. #LACoFD units responded to a helicopter down. 1 patient was treated and transported to a local hospital. @Angeles_NF @LASDHQ @sbcountysheriff @SBCOUNTYFIRE #BaldyIC pic.twitter.com/wEB898Lm5R — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 4, 2022

Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads at 8:03 a.m., the department reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was not immediately known where the pilot had taken off from or where the aircraft was headed.