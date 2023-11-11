Alaska Airlines

Pilot accused of trying to stop engines midflight after taking magic mushrooms asked ‘Am I dead? Is this hell?'

Joseph Emerson, 44, has been charged with more than 80 counts of attempted murder after allegedly trying to shut down the engines of the in-flight plane in October.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to shut down the engines of an airborne plane last month after taking magic mushrooms thought he was dreaming and had questioned if he was in hell, he said in an interview published Saturday.

Joseph Emerson, 44, told The New York Times in a jailhouse interview in Portland, Oregon, that when he took the psychedelics around a campfire — which he had never taken before — on Oct. 20, two days before the incident, he dwelled on events in his past.

“I thought of a lot of traumatic things in that time where I was like, ‘Am I dead? Is this hell?’” he told the Times. “I’m reliving that trauma.”

On Oct. 22, as Emerson, who was off duty, was sitting in a jump seat of the cockpit of an Alaska Airlines flight when he allegedly tried shut down the plane’s engines by activating a fire suppression system.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

lawsuits Nov 2

3 passengers sue Alaska Airlines after off-duty pilot accused of trying to cut engines mid-flight

Alaska Airlines Oct 26

Wife of ex-Alaska Airlines pilot says she's in shock after averted Horizon Air disaster

Emerson told a Portland, Oregon, police officer that he thought he was dreaming and wanted to wake up, according to court documents, something Emerson also told the Times.

“I thought it would stop both engines, the plane would start to head towards a crash, and I would wake up,” Emerson told the newspaper.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

Three Alaska Airlines passengers are claiming they suffered emotional distress after an off-duty pilot allegedly activated the emergency engine shutdown system last month.

This article tagged under:

Alaska Airlines
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us