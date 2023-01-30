Pickleball Courts Just Bounced Into This Palm Desert Resort

What to Know JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort

Four pickleball courts just opened at the Palm Desert resort; four more will debut later this spring

Both guests and locals may book the courts; special events, like Pickleball 101 clinics, will also pop up on the Tennis Center schedule

SUNNY RESORTS AND OUTDOOR RECREATION? They're a duo that has long delighted visitors, especially at those locations where savoring a bit of spunky outdoor fun can be done pretty much around the calendar, with no snowflakes in sight. Palm Desert has become synonymous with such pleasant pursuits, including those get-moving activities involving courts. And while tennis courts can be seen throughout the city, pickleball lovers may still wonder where they can go to enjoy one of the buzziest pursuits to buzz into our recreation-obsessed worlds in several years. The newest answer to that desert-centered question? It's the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort, which recently unveiled four new pickleball courts, with four more to come in the spring of 2023.

THE POPULAR SPORT, which boasts a number of tennis-fun elements as well as a few hallmarks of other timeless racquet games, may be new to a number of visitors, so the resort will offer Pickleball 101 classes for $40. Those are happening thrice weekly, as well as other sociable scenes, like pop-up clinics. And trying your hand at the fresh-air'd diversion in a one-on-one setting? You can set up a private class for $100. Of course, the JW Marriott's well-known Tennis Center, which regularly receives accolades beyond the desert resort cities, isn't going anywhere; the new quartet of pickleball courts, which will soon become an octet, are "serving" as the latest addition to the resort's tennis program. You can check out the full pickleball schedule, as well as the various services offered by the resort (including player matching), at this site.