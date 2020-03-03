Photos: Tornadoes Leave Behind Trails of Devastation in Nashville Published March 3, 2020 • Updated 1 min ago Tornadoes ripped through Nashville and other areas of Tennessee early Tuesday, killing over 20 people and destroying dozens of buildings. The twisters uprooted trees, downed power lines and tore off roofs from homes. More than 73,000 homes and businesses were without power in four counties. 7 photos 1/7 Mark Humphrey/AP A overturned truck sits in a street in an area damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. 2/7 Mark Humphrey/AP One of many damaged cars sits under a tree in Nashville, Tennessee, March 3, 2020, after tornadoes touched down in the Nashville metro area, shredding buildings and killing at least 19 people. 3/7 Mark Humphrey/AP A man looks over buildings destroyed by storms, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. 4/7 Mark Humphrey/AP A building lies in rubble after it was destroyed by storms, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings, killing multiple people and leaving more homeless. 5/7 Mark Humphrey/AP A woman walks past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. 6/7 Mark Humphrey/AP Faith Patton looks over buildings destroyed by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Patton, who lives in an area affected by tornado damage, had her home left intact. 7/7 Mark Humphrey/AP People walk past buildings damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. This article tagged under: NashvilleTornadoes 0 More Photo Galleries San Diegans Show Off ‘I Voted’ Stickers Deported Veteran, Now a US Citizen, Prepares to Vote for First Time Photos Show Stadiums and Arenas Sitting Empty as Coronavirus Spreads Photos: Stars Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Kobe Bryant at Staples Center