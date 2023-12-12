Photos: The Israel-Hamas War

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel — the deadliest terror assault in the nation's history — the conflict has escalated dramatically. Israel swiftly retaliated, vowing to destroy Hamas and launching airstrikes and a fierce ground invasion of Gaza. Within the first two months, the intensified military actions displaced over three-fourths of Gaza's residents and resulted in tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths, with many more still missing, possibly trapped or buried under debris. The siege has plunged the population into a humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by Israel's cutting off of access to food, water and electricity.

See scenes of the ongoing conflict here.