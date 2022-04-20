Photos: Take a Look at These Natural SoCal Wonders in Honor of Earth Day

It's almost Earth Day!
The annual April 22 holiday, first celebrated in 1970 according to the Environmental Protection Agency, is a good reminder not just of how far climate protection measures have come in 52 years, but also of everything the natural world has to offer.
Some of that natural beauty can be found right in our own backyards.
Here's a look at some popular state parks and natural landmarks around SoCal.
Laguna Niguel
1/11
Joshua Tree State Park
2/11
Big Bear Lake
3/11
4/11
Bolsa Chica State Beach
5/11
6/11
Santa Catalina Island
7/11
Angeles National Forest
8/11
9/11
Griffith Park
10/11
11/11