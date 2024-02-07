Photos: Storm brings fresh snow to Southern California mountains

An early February storm delivered days of snow in Southern California's scene mountain communities.
And, there's more on the way.
A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where 20 inches of additional snow could fall above 7,000 feet. As much as 3 inches are possible as low as 3,000 feet.
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday in the western San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley (14) and northern Golden State (5) freeway corridors.
Scroll for snow photos from SoCal's mountains.
7 photos
1/7
Getty
Saeed Fardin, part owner of Superhero Toys n More clears the sidewalk as a shipment of goods is delivered during a snowstorm in Big Bear. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
2/7
Big Bear, CA, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Brayan Arreola (cq) and Cynthia Ramirez clear snow from the porch of Big Bear Superstore as a snowstorm blankets Big Bear. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
3/7
Big Bear, CA, Tuesday, February 6, 2024 – Tyler Reid tidies up the entrance to a candy shop in downtown as a snowstorm blankets Big Bear. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
4/7
A snow plow clears Highway 2 in the San Gabriel Mountains during a storm in Wrightwood, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The wind-whipped storm that dropped an historic amount of rain on California this week killed two people and has caused as much as $11 billion in damage and economic losses. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
5/7
A sign cautions motorists of severe weather in the San Gabriel Mountains during a storm in Wrightwood, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The wind-whipped storm that dropped an historic amount of rain on California this week killed two people and has caused as much as $11 billion in damage and economic losses. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
6/7
Snow accumulates in the San Gabriel Mountains during a storm in Wrightwood, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The wind-whipped storm that dropped an historic amount of rain on California this week killed two people and has caused as much as $11 billion in damage and economic losses. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images
7/7
Snow covered road in the San Gabriel Mountains during a storm in Wrightwood, California, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The wind-whipped storm that dropped an historic amount of rain on California this week killed two people and has caused as much as $11 billion in damage and economic losses. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images