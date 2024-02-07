Photos: Storm brings fresh snow to Southern California mountains

An early February storm delivered days of snow in Southern California's scene mountain communities.

And, there's more on the way.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday in the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, where 20 inches of additional snow could fall above 7,000 feet. As much as 3 inches are possible as low as 3,000 feet.

A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday in the western San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley (14) and northern Golden State (5) freeway corridors.

Scroll for snow photos from SoCal's mountains.